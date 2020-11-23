Health & Fitness

15 Texas relatives sick with COVID-19 after party 'feel guilty'

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Arlington is using one family's brush with the coronavirus as a warning to others who might be considering big get-togethers this Thanksgiving.

Alexa Aragonez told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that her family weighed the risks of catching the virus but decided to get together for a birthday party on Nov. 1.

A couple of days after the party, her 57-year-old mother, Enriqueta Aragonez, and others who were at the party began to feel sick. They got tested, and all 12 who had attended were positive for COVID-19. Three other people with whom they had come in contact with also tested positive, said Alexa Aragonez, 26, who didn't attend the party.

Arlington is using the family's experience as part of a public awareness campaign to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus this holiday season by staying home.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is also warning people to not spend Thanksgiving with people from outside of their households and to not travel for the holiday.

Statewide, the Texas health department on Sunday reported 8,554 new virus cases, more than 4,000 less than the state's one-day high of 12,597 new virus cases a day earlier. The state on Sunday also reported 8,174 virus hospitalizations and 89 new deaths.

In a video that's part of the campaign in Arlington, Enriqueta Aragonez is in her hospital and says, "I went to my nephew's house and love seeing my family. But now I'm fighting against COVID-19."

She is now recovering at home, and although she doesn't need supplemental oxygen, she still has pain in her lungs, Alexa Aragonez said. Most of the others who caught the virus at the party had milder symptoms, she said.

"We feel guilty for gathering," Alexa's sister admitted in the video for the campaign.

In the end, "not everyone is as lucky as my family has been," Alexa told the Star-Telegram. She said she doesn't want anyone to needlessly lose a family member.

"We were scared that my mother, the matriarch of the family, was going to pass," she said. "So I think that fear in our hearts made us want to put an awareness in the hearts of others."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstexastexas newscoronavirus texaspartyu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 8,322 new coronavirus cases, 47 deaths
Chicago Weather: 1-3 inches of snow possible overnight
2 Spirit passengers on flight from O'Hare accused of not wearing masks asked to leave plane
Chicago hits 700 homicides over weekend
1 in 3 parents say family holiday gatherings worth the risk of COVID-19
Word of the year 2020: Oxford English Dictionary couldn't pick just one
Ken Jennings to guest-host 'Jeopardy!'
Show More
Michigan certifies Biden win despite Trump's GOP overtures
Shedd closed due to COVID-19, online programs offered
Exclusive: Jeremih's mom opens up about R&B singer's battle with COVID-19
'We're living below the poverty level,' says nursing home worker on strike
Woman helps raise money for delivery driver seen struggling up steps
More TOP STORIES News