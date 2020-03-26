Coronavirus Chicago: 6 detainees, 4 correctional staff at Cook County Jail among latest to contract COVID-19

CHICAGO -- Six detainees at Cook County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, doubling the count from Tuesday amid calls to release as many detainees as possible to stem the spread of the deadly virus.The sheriff's office announced Wednesday four correctional staff, one sheriff's police officer and six detainees have tested positive for the virus, Cook County sheriff's office spokeswoman Sophia Ansari said.The latest cases brings the total number of positive tests up to 17 detainees, four correctional staff and one sheriff's police officer.The first two cases of COVID-19 at the jail were announced Monday at the Southwest Side jail complex that currently houses about 5,400 detainees.The sheriff's office has faced increasing pressure to release detainees who, because of their close proximity, are at high risk of exposure to the virus, activists have said.After a Monday court order, Cook County judges began a case-by-case review of the bond of several hundred detainees who may be eligible for release.The Cook County public defender's office has called for more than 1,000 detainees to be released, but only about 100 had been released by Tuesday.