175 TVs donated to LaSalle Veterans Home residents struggling to talk with family during COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men are making us Chicago Proud after they donated 175 Smart TVs to the LaSalle Veterans Home.Rob Bailey of the Montgomery VFW and Jay Davis of the Batavia VFW called the home to see what they needed since they had been hit so hard by COVID-19.They were told many veterans haven't been able to communicate with family through the pandemic.So Bailey and Davis gathered donations to get the TVs so residents can see their families using apps like Zoom."I've had several spouses, children, grandchildren on the phone crying," Bailey said. "And that to me is the biggest impact."Twenty five of the 175 TVs were delivered Wednesday. There will be several more shipments.