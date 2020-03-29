Coronavirus deaths: 1st federal inmate dies from COVID-19; health experts consider jails, prisons potential epicenters for virus

Health experts say prisons and jails are considered a potential epicenter for America's coronavirus pandemic.
They are little cities hidden behind tall fences where many people share cells, sit elbow-to-elbow at dining areas and are herded through halls to the yard or prison industry jobs.
They say that it's all but nearly impossible to keep 6 feet away from anyone. Medical services behind bars have long been substandard and even hand sanitizer is considered contraband in some facilities because of its alcohol content.
The Bureau of Prisons said Saturday the first federal inmate had died of coronavirus. Officials said Patrick Jones had been housed at FCI Oakdale I, a prison in Louisiana and had "long-term, pre-existing medical conditions."
Earlier this week, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued an executive order that will keep new inmates from being admitted to state prisons, aside from some limited exceptions.
The Illinois Department of Corrections is reporting that 10 employees and 11 incarcerated individuals have tested positive for coronavirus, as of Saturday night.
The agency is still awaiting lab results for 86 individuals.
ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.
