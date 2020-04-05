coronavirus illinois

2 Carol Stream nursing home residents die of coronavirus, DuPage County officials say

CAROL STREAM, Ill. -- Two nursing home residents in west suburban Carol Stream have died of a COVID-19 infection, DuPage County health officials announced Saturday.

A woman who was over 100 years old and a man in his 70s were the county's two latest deaths, health officials said. Both lived at a long-term care facility in Carol Stream and both had underlying conditions.

In addition to the two deaths, health officials announced 111 new COVID-19 cases in DuPage County, raising the total to 606.

Fifty-one of the confirmed cases in DuPage County have been at a nursing home in Willowbrook, with seven of those residents having died of the coronavirus, health officials said.

