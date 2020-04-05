CAROL STREAM, Ill. -- Two nursing home residents in west suburban Carol Stream have died of a COVID-19 infection, DuPage County health officials announced Saturday.
A woman who was over 100 years old and a man in his 70s were the county's two latest deaths, health officials said. Both lived at a long-term care facility in Carol Stream and both had underlying conditions.
In addition to the two deaths, health officials announced 111 new COVID-19 cases in DuPage County, raising the total to 606.
Fifty-one of the confirmed cases in DuPage County have been at a nursing home in Willowbrook, with seven of those residents having died of the coronavirus, health officials said.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
2 Carol Stream nursing home residents die of coronavirus, DuPage County officials say
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News