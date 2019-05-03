Health & Fitness

2 cases of Legionnaires' reported at University of Chicago Medical Center

Two patients were found to have Legionnaire's Disease at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two more patients have been diagnosed with Legionnaire's Disease at a Chicago hospital.

The patients were being treated at the University of Chicago Medical Center. Officials said the patients may have become infected at a different healthcare facility.

People can contract Legionnaires' by inhaling droplets of water with Legionella bacteria. Most healthy people don't get the disease, but people over 50 are at a higher risk.

These patients are not the same patients who were diagnosed with the disease at Mercy Hospital in late April.

Mercy Hospital said in a statement patients are safe, and it welcomes an investigation by both the city and state health departments.
Officials said the public is not at risk.

Thursday city and state inspectors were at Mercy Hospital collecting samples for testing.

Illinois officials said a report showed water at Mercy did positive for Legionella. Precautions are in place as of Friday night.

The hospital has flushed its water system. It is replacing water fixtures and also adding filters to sinks.

It's still unclear if the two reported cases of Legionnaires' disease were a result of patients being exposed to Legionella at Mercy Hospital.
