Health & Fitness

Coronavirus Chicago: 2 COVID-19 survivors who underwent double lung transplants at Northwestern Memorial Hospital to share stories

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two COVID-19 survivors will discuss Thursday their historic double lung transplants performed at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

Mayra Ramirez, 28 and 62-year-old Brian Kuhns are the first known patients in the U.S. who received double-lung transplants because of COVID-19.

Both patients spent weeks in the ICU on ventilators, and life support machines. Both suffered severe lung damage because of the virus.

Man becomes 2nd COVID-19 survivor to receive rare double-lung transplant

Doctors at Northwestern said both would not be alive today without the double-lung transplants.

Ramirez, who suffered from an autoimmune disease, started feeling symptoms in April. She went into the emergency room on April 26 and says from then on, everything was a blur.

RELATED: Double lung transplant performed on woman who had COVID-19 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital

She spent six weeks on a ventilator and her lungs showed irreversible damage. She had a transplant on June 5, and is now breathing on her own.

Kuhns, who said he was pretty healthy, suddenly felt symptoms and went into the emergency room on March 18.

His lungs were quickly deteriorating and had to have a transplant. It took place on July 5, after spending 100 days on a breathing machine.

Both patients are doing well and continue their recovery. They will speak at a news conference Thursday morning.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagostreetervilletransplantcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl, 2, critically injured in Hammond shooting
Officials warn rising COVID-19 positivity rates could trigger reopening rollbacks
Chicago gang leader among 23 charged in federal investigation, officials say
Gov. Pritzker announces youth sports guidelines, IHSA delays some seasons
Condo HOA fees not part of COVID-19 pandemic relief for homeowners
Man critically injured in West Humboldt Park hit-and-run
Chicago Weather: Partly sunny, rain south Thursday
Show More
Family details last days of 1st dog in US with COVID-19
National teacher union supports strikes over school reopening plans
Aurora veteran welcomed home after surviving COVID-19, but loses son to virus
Trump Administration shakes up DACA program protecting undocumented immigrants
Indiana to Chicago gun pipeline leads to arrest of recent Illinois parolee
More TOP STORIES News