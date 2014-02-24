24/7 Live
Monday, February 24, 2014
9 injured after van crashes in north suburbs; thousands without power
1 hour ago
Man allegedly set Austin fire, killing 4, after ex began dating friend
Boil order issued for north suburb after water main repair: officials
Trump says he's considering revoking Rosie O'Donnell's citizenship
30 years later: How deadly 1995 heat wave led to formation of OEMC
2 hours ago
Worker injured after sidewalk collapses in the Loop: CPD
Latino fests draw big crowds on NW Side despite DHS activity concerns
2 hours ago
White Sox great Konerko gets gift from Pope Leo in honor of 2005 title