Legionnaires' disease: Legionella bacteria found at 2 schools in Chesterton, Indiana

CHESTERTON, Ind. (WLS) -- Two schools in Chesterton, Indiana are closed Friday after traces of Legionella bacteria were discovered at the schools.The Duneland School Corporation said an employee self-reported a positive test for Legionnaires' disease. It is not known where the employee contracted the disease, but preliminary tests revealed that traces of Legionella bacteria were found in the water system at Chesterton Middle School and in the cooling tower of Westchester Intermediate School.Both schools are closed and will conduct an eLearning day. The Duneland School Corporation Administration Center is also closed.The Porter County Health Department has been notified and further tests on the water and air systems are being conducted., the school corporation said.Any student or staff who has pneumonia-like symptoms is asked to seek medical attention, the school corporation said.All other Duneland School Corporation schools will be in session Friday.