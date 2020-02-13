IDOC facilities on lockdown amid outbreak of illness with 'flu-like symptoms'

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Two Illinois Department of Corrections facilities are locked down because inmates are sick.The facilities are Southwestern Illinois Correctional Center in East St. Louis and Robinson Correctional Center near the Indiana border, about 240 miles south of Chicago.A Department of Corrections spokeswoman told the I-Team about 60 inmates at Southwestern have flu-like symptoms.In an effort to contain the virus, visits, phone calls and commissary operations are temporarily suspended, but staffing has not been affected."We are committed to ensuring the health of the men and women in our custody, and daily medical services are being provided at both facilities," the spokeswoman said.