iteam

IDOC facilities on lockdown amid outbreak of illness with 'flu-like symptoms'

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Two Illinois Department of Corrections facilities are locked down because inmates are sick.

The facilities are Southwestern Illinois Correctional Center in East St. Louis and Robinson Correctional Center near the Indiana border, about 240 miles south of Chicago.

A Department of Corrections spokeswoman told the I-Team about 60 inmates at Southwestern have flu-like symptoms.

In an effort to contain the virus, visits, phone calls and commissary operations are temporarily suspended, but staffing has not been affected.

"We are committed to ensuring the health of the men and women in our custody, and daily medical services are being provided at both facilities," the spokeswoman said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessspringfielditeamfluillnessprison
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ITEAM
Quick Tip: Chicago ranks No. 3 in nation for bed bugs, make sure your home is safe
Quick Tip: Get subscriptions, recurring charges in order in the new year
I-Team: Don't be fooled by Apple iCloud phone scams
Woman claims vehicle headrest sent her to hospital
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows moments before Metra train hits car on SW Side, injuring 4
Chicago schools, students benefit from NBA All Star Game
Missing girl Faye Swetlik found dead; man's body also found
Chicago weather: Bitter cold, freezing wind chills follow snow
3 students hospitalized after taking Xanax at a West Side school: Chicago fire
NBA All-Star Game: Everything you need to know
Show More
Bikram yoga founder in hot water as empire crumbles
It's safe to shop, eat in Chicago's Chinatown amid COVID-19 concerns: local health officials
Barr blasts Trump's tweets: 'Impossible for me to do my job'
Senn HS students stage sit-in over teacher's alleged discriminatory remarks
Woman grazed by bullet on face while driving said police were dismissive of incident
More TOP STORIES News