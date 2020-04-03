EVERGREEN PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Walmart has confirmed that two employees from the same Chicago area store have passed away from COVID-19.
Coronavirus Illinois Update: Latest news on COVID-19 cases, Chicago area impact
Both men, ages 48 and 51, worked at the store on 95th and Western in Evergreen Park.
Walmart said neither associate had been at the store for at least a week, and that no issues were reported when the health department inspected the store.
Coronavirus deaths in Illinois by county; COVID-19 victims of all ages
The company added that an outside company will be brought in to clean and sanitize the store.
FULL STATEMENT FROM WALMART
This is devastating news. There are no words to express the loss of the two associates at our Evergreen Park store and we are mourning alongside their families. Neither associate had been at the store for at least the last week and since that time, we've reinforced our cleaning and sanitizing measures which include a thorough deep-cleaning of key areas of the store and installed signage and floor decals to encourage social distancing. On March 31, the store passed a third-party safety and environmental compliance assessment. The health department also inspected the store and no issues were reported. We're now taking the extra precaution of bringing in an outside company to further clean and sanitize the store. All of these measures are to ensure the safety and well-being of our associates and customers. We will continue to assess the situation and take additional steps as needed.
2 Walmart workers at Evergreen Park store die of COVID-19
CORONAVIRUS DEATHS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News