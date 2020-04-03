2 Walmart workers at Evergreen Park store die of COVID-19

EVERGREEN PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Walmart has confirmed that two employees from the same Chicago area store have passed away from COVID-19.Both men, ages 48 and 51, worked at the store on 95th and Western in Evergreen Park.Walmart said neither associate had been at the store for at least a week, and that no issues were reported when the health department inspected the store.The company added that an outside company will be brought in to clean and sanitize the store.