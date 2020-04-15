coronavirus chicago

Coronavirus Chicago: 2nd Chicago firefighter dies from COVID-19, CFD says

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A second Chicago firefighter has died from coronavirus, the Chicago Fire Department announced Wednesday.

Firefighter Edward Singleton, 55, died Tuesday night, Chicago Fire spokesman Larry Langford said. Singleton was assigned to Midway Airport and joined the department in 1987.



Singleton leaves behind a wife and two adult children.

Last Monday, a funeral was held for Mario Araujo, who was the first Chicago firefighter to die from COVID-19 complications. Araujo, 49, served in the city's Rogers Park neighborhood as well as serving part-time in the Rosemont Fire Department.

A plumber with the Chicago Water Department also died from COVID-19, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced.

"Both men were dedicated public servants who loved their city and both deaths serve as another painful and tragic reminder of the seriousness and the danger of this terrible disease," Mayor Lightfoot said.
