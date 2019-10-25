Health & Fitness

2nd Illinois vaping-related death reported, officials say

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a second state resident has died after being hospitalized for a vaping-related lung injury.

The department on Thursday refused to give the patient's identity, age or where they died, citing patient privacy concerns.

Illinois' health department in August reported the nation's first death related to vaping.

According to the department, 153 people in Illinois, ranging in age from 13 to 66 years old, with a median age of 22, have experienced lung injuries after using e-cigarettes or vaping. Another 41 cases of vaping related illnesses are being investigated.

Health department director Dr. Ngozi Ezike says the illnesses are serious and concerning and new cases are reported daily.

The department reports more than 80% of the cases in Illinois have recently used tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-containing products. They note the products were primarily obtained from friends or on the street.
