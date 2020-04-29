coronavirus illinois

Coronavirus Illinois: 2nd lawmaker considering stay-at-home lawsuit as record-high COVID-19 deaths over 24 hours reported

Gov. Pritzker calls stay-at-home order lawsuit a 'cheap political stunt'
By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker said his stay-at-home order remains in place despite a legal battle waged by a downstate lawmaker.

Illinois saw a record-high 144 COVID-19 deaths in a 24-hour period health officials said Tuesday as the statewide coronavirus death toll surpassed 2,000.

Public health officials reported 2,219 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday for a total of 48,102 cases, including 2,125 deaths. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 14,561 specimens for a total of 242,189.

WATCH: Gov. JB Pritzker's COVID-19 update on April 28
EMBED More News Videos

Watch Gov. JB Pritzker and Dr. Ngozi Ezike's opening remarks from the Illinois COVID-19 update on April 28, 2020.



Governor Pritzker said he is confident he will win on appeal after Republican State Representative Darren Bailey, a downstate lawmaker, was granted a temporary restraining order against the extended stay-at-home order.

Pritzker blasted Bailey for challenging the stay-at-home order saying his lawsuit is a cheap political stunt designed so that the Republican state representative can see his name in headlines.

Coronavirus in Illinois: Latest news on COVID-19 cases, Chicago area impact

Bailey was granted a temporary restraining order after arguing the governor's emergency powers expire after 30 days. Although the ruling only applies to Bailey, it has opened the door to more litigation.

Bailey's attorney will soon be filing a second lawsuit challenging the governor's emergency authority on behalf of another Republican lawmaker, John Cabello, a state rep from the Rockford area.

"Just in because there have been continuing proclamations done in the past that have never been challenged in court, doesn't set precedent for the court that it has to accept it as a legal exercise of authority," said Tom DeVore, Bailey's attorney. "Being told to stay in your home unless you leave for the reasons I tell you, and if you don't, you could be subject to prosecution, that is a quarantine by its very definition."

ZIP CODE TRACKER: Where is coronavirus in Illinois?

Pritzker intends to extend the stay-at-home order into the month of May and is reminding people it's still in place regardless of this legal battle.

"Let me remind everyone again: the stay-at-home order in Illinois is still very much in effect," Pritzker said. "All of us maintain social distancing, wear masks in public and keep non-essential businesses closed until we can lower our still-increasing hospitalizations and lower our ICU bed use. The danger has not passed yet."

Coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area

Bailey had argued the stay-at-home order is, in effect, a quarantine and that state law only grants quarantine authority to public health departments, not the governor.

"Our governor should be working on our unemployment issues. I've got families down here that have been unemployed for over four weeks now and guess what, they still cannot get through to the IDES unemployment line to file a claim," Bailey said.

The governor disputed that, adding that the COVID-19 danger has not passed. He pointed out that Bailey's district is one of the hardest hit in Illinois.

"For those unfamiliar, the 109th District happens to have among the lowest hospital bed availability and ventilators in the state, making it uniquely ill equipped to respond to a surge in cases," Pritzker said. "The district is also home to the county experiencing Illinois' highest death rate per capita from COVID-19."

Coronavirus deaths in Illinois by county; COVID-19 victims of all ages

The governor also had sharp words for the Clay County judge who issued the temporary restraining order.

"While the court's order is limited, the risk it poses is significant," Pritzker said. "By agreeing with the plaintiff in this initial ruling, the court set a dangerous precedent."

One Constitutional expert said legal precedent appears to be on Pritzker's side.

"Past practice of governors and Illinois State Legislatures over the decades indicates that everybody understood that this was not a one-shot, a one-time, 30-day declaration of an emergency," said Sheldon Nahmod, Professor Emeritus at Chicago Kent College of Law.

The governor has vowed to win on appeal.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health websiteid
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoillinoisloopcdcjb pritzkerlori lightfootillinois budgetcoronavirus chicagocoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus outbreakshelter in placecoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19national guardeducationcoronavirus testingschoolshospitalschool closingslawsuitu.s. & worlddoctorsschool closures
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
Record-high COVID-19 deaths reported in Illinois in last 24 hours
Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
Chicago doctor says lessons learned in Wuhan offer hope for Illinois
What to know about Illinois' 48,102 COVID-19 cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump signs order for meat processing plants to remain open
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Chicago AccuWeather: Cooler, overcast, periods of rain Wednesday
After direct deposit mix-ups, some IRS stimulus checks coming by mail
Chicago doctor says lessons learned in Wuhan offer hope for Illinois
2 in custody after breaking into parked vehicles in Gold Coast
Show More
Fat Rice reopening as 'Super Fat Rice Mart'
Cook County deputy locked in 'brutal' battle with coronavirus
COPA releases videos of CTA Red Line police shooting
Indiana State Trooper injured in rear-end crash on highway: police
How to wear a face mask correctly
More TOP STORIES News