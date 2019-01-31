3 cool health and wellness events in Chicago this weekend

Exhibit Opening: Scientific Sketches and Subsurface Scattering: Capturing the Beauty Within

Want to up your game when it comes to health and wellness?From a scientific art exhibit to a Pilates class at the zoo, there's plenty to do when it comes to holistic activities to enrich your weekend. Read on for a rundown.---This is the annual art exhibition for the Student Association of Medical Artists. First and second year students showcase their work to guests. Work includes illustrations, graphic designs, animations and interactive applications.Friday, Feb.1, 6-8 p.m.International Museum of Surgical Science, 1524 N. Lake Shore DriveFreeThe Sweat Working Week Fitness Festival will end with a boxing and conditioning class with instructor Courtney Belcastro from Title Boxing Club. DJ Firm will play music as guests learn combos, jabs, uppercuts and more.Saturday, Feb. 2, 9:15-10:15 a.m.Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St.$20This mat-based Pilates class is being held at the Lincoln Park Zoo. Guests who attend the class will get a private viewing of the primates exhibit at the Regenstein Center for African Apes. Attendees should supply their own mat and water.Sunday, Feb. 3, 9-10 a.m.Lincoln Park Zoo, Regenstein Center for African Apes., Fullerton Parkway and Cannon Drive$25