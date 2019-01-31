HEALTH & FITNESS

3 cool health and wellness events in Chicago this weekend

Photo: rawpixel/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Want to up your game when it comes to health and wellness?

From a scientific art exhibit to a Pilates class at the zoo, there's plenty to do when it comes to holistic activities to enrich your weekend. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Exhibit Opening: Scientific Sketches and Subsurface Scattering: Capturing the Beauty Within





This is the annual art exhibition for the Student Association of Medical Artists. First and second year students showcase their work to guests. Work includes illustrations, graphic designs, animations and interactive applications.

When: Friday, Feb.1, 6-8 p.m.
Where: International Museum of Surgical Science, 1524 N. Lake Shore Drive
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to register

#SweatworkingWeek Fitness Festival





The Sweat Working Week Fitness Festival will end with a boxing and conditioning class with instructor Courtney Belcastro from Title Boxing Club. DJ Firm will play music as guests learn combos, jabs, uppercuts and more.

When: Saturday, Feb. 2, 9:15-10:15 a.m.
Where: Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St.
Admission: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Pilates with the Primates





This mat-based Pilates class is being held at the Lincoln Park Zoo. Guests who attend the class will get a private viewing of the primates exhibit at the Regenstein Center for African Apes. Attendees should supply their own mat and water.

When: Sunday, Feb. 3, 9-10 a.m.
Where: Lincoln Park Zoo, Regenstein Center for African Apes., Fullerton Parkway and Cannon Drive
Admission: $25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthHoodlineChicago
HEALTH & FITNESS
Newborns help raise awareness about congenital heart defects
Cancer survivor meets stem-cell donor who saved her life
Infant liquid ibuprofen recalled over safety concerns
Winnetka couple's loss inspires them to help others
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Snow moving in on heels of record cold
Jussie Smollett's family releases statement on attack, pictures of possible persons of interest released
What's open, closed during Chicago's deep freeze
Good Samaritan pays for hotel rooms for 70 homeless people in Chicago
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Woman, 88, rescued after water main break floods basement on NW Side
Girl, 2, found safe after mother found dead in Grand Crossing
Newborns help raise awareness about congenital heart defects
Hell has frozen over
Show More
New Portillo's coming to Chicago
Cancer survivor meets stem-cell donor who saved her life
Disneyland: Man climbs off Space Mountain during ride, prompting closure
More News