3 great health and wellness events in Chicago this weekend

Want to up your health and wellness game this weekend?From a men's wellness expo to a group fitness and recovery open house, there's plenty to do when it comes to holistic activities to enrich your weekend. Read on for a rundown.---In honor of International Mens Day, this coming Monday, Real Men Charities, Inc is hosting an expo for local men focused on healing and wellness. There will be free food, free haircuts and free massages, as well as nutrition coaches, yoga instructors, self-defense instructors and more.Saturday, Nov. 17, 5-8 p.m.Quarry Event Center, 2423 E. 75th St.FreeCome Sunday, spend the afternoon boosting your mental health education. Guests will learn tools and strategies to teach proactive and effective mental health care strategies and awareness via the Proactive Suicide Prevention workshop. Snacks and beverages will be provided.Sunday, Nov. 18, 1-5 p.m.St. Rene Parish (lower level), 6915 W. 63rd PlaceFreeGet introduced to two of Chicago's newest fitness programs: Revitalab and Runaway. To start, Runaway will facilitate a fun run previewing its proprietary training method. Then, Revitalab will showcase its recovery systems -- including cryotherapy, NormaTec recovery technology and an infrared sauna -- with mini treatments.Sunday, Nov. 18, 1:30-3 p.m.Revitalab, 917 N. Orleans St.Free