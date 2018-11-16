HEALTH & FITNESS

3 great health and wellness events in Chicago this weekend

Photo: Arek Adeoye/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Want to up your health and wellness game this weekend?

From a men's wellness expo to a group fitness and recovery open house, there's plenty to do when it comes to holistic activities to enrich your weekend. Read on for a rundown.
---

Men's Healing Expo





In honor of International Mens Day, this coming Monday, Real Men Charities, Inc is hosting an expo for local men focused on healing and wellness. There will be free food, free haircuts and free massages, as well as nutrition coaches, yoga instructors, self-defense instructors and more.

When: Saturday, Nov. 17, 5-8 p.m.
Where: Quarry Event Center, 2423 E. 75th St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Learn for Lauren x Hope For the Day: Proactive Suicide Prevention Workshop





Come Sunday, spend the afternoon boosting your mental health education. Guests will learn tools and strategies to teach proactive and effective mental health care strategies and awareness via the Proactive Suicide Prevention workshop. Snacks and beverages will be provided.

When: Sunday, Nov. 18, 1-5 p.m.
Where: St. Rene Parish (lower level), 6915 W. 63rd Place
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Revitalab and Runaway open house





Get introduced to two of Chicago's newest fitness programs: Revitalab and Runaway. To start, Runaway will facilitate a fun run previewing its proprietary training method. Then, Revitalab will showcase its recovery systems -- including cryotherapy, NormaTec recovery technology and an infrared sauna -- with mini treatments.

When: Sunday, Nov. 18, 1:30-3 p.m.
Where: Revitalab, 917 N. Orleans St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
