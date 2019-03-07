3 health and wellness events to check out in Chicago this weekend

From a panel for global health communicators and journalists to a mental bootcamp, there's plenty to do when it comes to holistic activities to enrich your weekend. Read on for a rundown.
How to Tell Your Global Health Story
The 10th annual Consortium of Universities for Global Health Conference brings together journalists, public relations specialists and other media professionals to explore the best ways to share story ideas with traditional and new media outlets. Emmy-award winning journalist Seema Yasmin, award-winning author and science journalist Sonia Shah and others will speak.
When: Friday, March 8, 6-7:30 p.m.
Where: Hilton Chicago, 720 S. Michigan Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Brain Boost at Barry's Bootcamp
Jumpstart your physical and mental stamina this Saturday afternoon at Barry's Bootcamp. Proceeds from the class benefit the Brain Research Foundation, an organization that funds research on Alzheimer's, brain injury, stroke, Parkinson's, depression and more.
When: Saturday, March 9, 2-3:30 p.m.
Where: Barry's Bootcamp, 1937 N. Halsted St.
Admission: $40
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Springing Forward at FFC Lincoln Park
Last but not least, network with fellow fitness junkies this Saturday afternoon at FFC Lincoln Park. You'll get your sweat on, then enjoy health-minded treats, swag bags and more.
When: Saturday, March 9, 2-4 p.m.
Where: FFC Lincoln Park, 939 W. North Ave.
Admission: $20
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
