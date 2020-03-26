Coronavirus Chicago: 3 more CPD officers diagnosed with COVID-19, 9 total

CHICAGO -- Three additional Chicago police officers have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.The new cases, one detective and two officers, bring the total number of CPD personnel infected with COVID-19 to nine, police said."Despite symptoms, they remain in good spirits," department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi wrote in a tweet Wednesday afternoon.Interim CPD Supt. Charlie Beck announced new department protocols Wednesday to prevent the spread of the disease among officers.A man was arrested Monday night after allegedly entering the 11th District police station and coughing on front desk staff, police said. Another man was charged with coughing in an officer's face Sunday morning and claiming he had the coronavirus.