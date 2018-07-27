HEALTH & FITNESS

3 out-of-the-studio yoga classes around Chicago this summer

Photo: William Farlow/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Looking to stay active and mindful this summer?

From yoga at the brewery to yoga on a private beach, there are plenty of community flows to join at unexpected venues around town. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Beach meditation and yoga on Lake Michigan





Join instructor Celicia Shand this Saturday for a co-ed Vinyasa-style flow at a private beach on Lake Michigan. Combining yoga and meditation, the session will aim to help yogis gain mental clarity and strengthen their foundations. She'll also lead a follow-up session in mid-August.

When: Saturday, July 28, and Saturday, August 11, 10-11:30 a.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Yoga and brunch at Royal Grocer & Co.





Join Corepower Yoga for yoga, brunch and bubbles at Royal Grocer & Co. in Bucktown. Held every Sunday morning through the end of August, the event begins with a flow led by a rotating lineup of instructors, followed by brunch and bottomless mimosas or bloody mary cocktails for two hours after class.

When: Sundays, 9-10 a.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Yoga and beer at Begyle Brewing





If you think craft beer tastes even better after a good stretch, then don't miss the Sunday morning yoga sessions at Begyle Brewing. Instructor Christy DePue will lead hop-lovers through a one-hour all-levels flow. After that, the beer will flow.

Classes are scheduled every Sunday through the end of October.

When: Sundays, 11 a.m.-noon
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthHoodlineChicago
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study finds multiple pregnancies shorten lifespan
Consumer Reports: Questions about open-heart surgery
New salmonella alert: Hungry Man frozen meal
Hit the gym: Chicago's top 3 fitness spots
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Carjacking victim escapes by jumping onto Dan Ryan
Man on Divvy bike steals woman's purse in South Loop
Carjackings reported in Greektown, Fulton River District, River West
Draft of CPD consent decree to be released Friday
Babysitter accused of beating 23-month-old boy to death
Woman in videotaped NJ beach arrest rejects plea offer
Study finds multiple pregnancies shorten lifespan
Caught on camera: Kids return wallet with $700 inside
Show More
State police: Dan Ryan Expressway shutdown cost taxpayers $200,000
Van Dyke lawyers file motion to replace judge in Laquan McDonald murder trial
MoviePass couldn't afford to pay for movie tickets on Thursday
Mollie Tibbetts' mom: 'You won't see me giving up hope'
Tweet turns shop owner's forgotten anniversary into unforgettable day
More News