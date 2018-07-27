3 out-of-the-studio yoga classes around Chicago this summer

Beach meditation and yoga on Lake Michigan

Yoga and brunch at Royal Grocer & Co.

Yoga and beer at Begyle Brewing

Looking to stay active and mindful this summer?From yoga at the brewery to yoga on a private beach, there are plenty of community flows to join at unexpected venues around town. Read on for a rundown.---Join instructor Celicia Shand this Saturday for a co-ed Vinyasa-style flow at a private beach on Lake Michigan. Combining yoga and meditation, the session will aim to help yogis gain mental clarity and strengthen their foundations. She'll also lead a follow-up session in mid-August.Saturday, July 28, and Saturday, August 11, 10-11:30 a.m.Join Corepower Yoga for yoga, brunch and bubbles at Royal Grocer & Co. in Bucktown. Held every Sunday morning through the end of August, the event begins with a flow led by a rotating lineup of instructors, followed by brunch and bottomless mimosas or bloody mary cocktails for two hours after class.Sundays, 9-10 a.m.If you think craft beer tastes even better after a good stretch, then don't miss the Sunday morning yoga sessions at Begyle Brewing. Instructor Christy DePue will lead hop-lovers through a one-hour all-levels flow. After that, the beer will flow.Classes are scheduled every Sunday through the end of October.Sundays, 11 a.m.-noon