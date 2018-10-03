3 sports and fitness events worth seeking out in Chicago this weekend

Get Fit With Pink Yoga on North Michigan Avenue

Chicago Shakeout Art Run

Dare2tri's Chicago Marathon Home Base & Celebration

Looking to get active? From a yoga outing to a paratriathlon, there's plenty to do when it comes to fitness-related activities coming up in Chicago this weekend. Read on for a rundown.---Spots are limited for this yoga event that benefits the Carey Foundation and the Marisa Acocella Foundation. A Bloomingdale's yoga mat and gift bag are included in the price of admission. Tickets are limited and must be purchased in advance.Saturday, Oct. 6, 8:30-10 a.m.Bloomingdale's, 900 N. Michigan Ave.$10This 3.1-mile run bypasses some of the best street art by the top street artists in the city. Murals in Logan Square are the focal point and runners should expect to run at a 10-minute-per-mile pace with photo stops. Post-run snacks provided by Clif Bar will be available and all ages are welcome to attend.Saturday, Oct. 6, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.Galerie F, 2415 N. Milwaukee Ave.$25Dare2tri Paratriathlon Club serves all ability levels of youth, adults and injured service members who have a physical disability such as amputation, spinal cord injury, stroke, spina bifida, cerebral palsy and those with visual impairment and blindness. This marathon will be followed by a live DJ, a complimentary massage station and foam and ice rollers. Come cheer on your favorites and then stop by for the post-race party from noon-4 p.m.Sunday, Oct. 7, 5 a.m.-5 p.m.FFC South Loop, 1151 S. State St.Free