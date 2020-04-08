Coronavirus

More than 300,000 have recovered from coronavirus worldwide

More than 300,000 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Worldwide, more than 1.4 million have been infected, and over 83,000 have died. The true numbers are almost certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different rules for counting the dead and deliberate underreporting by some governments.

This comes as Wuhan, the Chinese city at the heart of the global pandemic, has reopened after 76 days in lockdown.

RELATED: Masked crowds fill streets, trains after China ends 76-day lockdown

Still, the padenmic is far from over, especially in the United States.

New York City endured one of its darkest days yet, with the death toll surging past 4,000, hundreds more than the number killed on 9/11. New York state recorded 731 new coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, its biggest one-day jump yet, for a statewide total of nearly 5,500.

Across the U.S., the death toll reached about 13,000, with approximately 400,000 confirmed infections. Some of the deadliest hot spots were Detroit, New Orleans and the New York metropolitan area.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
Intel report warned of coronavirus crisis as early as November
What to know about Illinois' 13,549 COVID-19 cases
Preckwinkle self-isolating after security detail member tests positive for COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago firefighter dies of 'complications of COVID-19'
Illinois sees largest single-day jump in COVID-19 deaths
21 shot, 7 fatally Tuesday in Chicago
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign
Preckwinkle self-isolating after security detail member tests positive for COVID-19
Man killed by train in Loop after being pushed on tracks ID'd
Show More
'GMA,' Feeding America to hold Day of Hope about food insecurity
Mayor Lightfoot to announce new coronavirus prevention measures Wednesday
What to know about Illinois' 13,549 COVID-19 cases
CPD conducts check points as warm weather complicates Chicago social distancing
Chicago folk star John Prine dies of COVID-19, family says
More TOP STORIES News