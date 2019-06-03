Health & Fitness

31,703 pounds of Perdue chicken recalled due to possible contamination

PHILADELPHIA -- Approximately 31,703 pounds of ready-to-eat Perdue chicken is being recalled because it may be contaminated with bone material, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The fully cooked chicken products were produced on March 21, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:

11.2 oz. plastic trays containing "PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS - GLUTEN FREE" with a "USE BY MAY 20 2019" and UPC bar code of 072745-001437 on the label.

12 oz. plastic trays containing "PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS - WHOLE GRAIN" with a "USE BY MAY 20 2019" and UPC bar code of 072745-001642 on the label.

12 oz. plastic trays containing "PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST STRIPS - WHOLE GRAIN" with a "USE BY MAY 20 2019" and UPC bar code of 072745-002656 on the label.

10-lb. bulk boxes of "Chef Quik Breaded Chicken Tenders Boneless Tender Shaped Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat" with Case Code 22143 on the label.

10-lb. bulk boxes of "Chef Quik Chicken Breast Strips Strip Shaped Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat" with Case Code 77265 on the label.

The recalled products have the number "EST. P-369" inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

Customers with questions may call 1-888-674-6854.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthfoodrecall
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
45 shot, 10 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Trial to begin in case of dead Chinese scholar at U of I
CPD investigating leaked surveillance video
Man recounts frightening moment when stranger knocked on his door
Derion Vence seen celebrating with Maleah Davis on 4th birthday
Trump kicks off UK trip with tweet against London mayor
Girl, 11, missing from Irving Park
Show More
Naked intruder on drugs terrorizes family
Ill. lawmakers approve gambling expansion, including Chicago casino, sports betting
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, mild Monday
Texas teen skips grad party to celebrate with homeless women, kids
Survivor who crossed path with gunman thought it was a drill
More TOP STORIES News