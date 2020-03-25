coronavirus chicago

Illinois Coronavirus: Cook County Jail reports 3rd positive COVID-19 case

CHICAGO -- A third inmate at Cook County Jail has tested positive for coronavirus.

A total of 28 detainees were tested after showing flu-like symptoms as of Tuesday evening, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office. Two positive results were announced Monday, and the third case, a 47-year-old man who has been held since October 2018 on burglary charges, was announced Tuesday.

RELATED: Cook County Jail reports first positive coronavirus tests

One detainee tested negative, and the remaining 24 are awaiting results.

RELATED: Latest news and updates on Illinois coronavirus cases, Chicago area impact

So far, two Department of Corrections staff have also tested positive for COVID-19.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagolittle villagecook county jailcoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoiscook county sheriff
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
Berwyn dad describes COVID-19 as 'truly miserable'
Hospitals prepare for coronavirus patient influx; Illinois' COVID-19 cases reach 1,535, 16 deaths
Cook County morgue prepares for surge in bodies amid COVID-19 outbreak
Educational companies offering free tools for teachers, parents
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hospitals prepare for coronavirus patient influx; Illinois' COVID-19 cases reach 1,535, 16 deaths
Cook County morgue prepares for surge in bodies amid COVID-19 outbreak
Berwyn dad describes COVID-19 as 'truly miserable'
Indiana governor issues stay-at-home order takes effect at midnight
Malort joins fight against COVID-19 with branded hand sanitizer
What to know about Illinois' 1,535 COVID-19 cases
Huboldt Park Shelter offering bed and hot meals for homeless youth
Show More
Aurora confirms 1st coronavirus death, 3 cases
CPD distributes COVID-19 protective gear to patrol officers
2 exchange gunfire on Red Line train in Chatham
Educational companies offering free tools for teachers, parents
Nurse's lawsuit alleges she was fired for warning about 'ineffective' COVID-19 masks
More TOP STORIES News