3rd Illinois resident dies of vaping-related lung damage, officials say

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- A third Illinois resident has died from vaping amid an "outbreak" of vaping-related illnesses, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The health department announced the death Thursday, saying the Illinois resident recently vaped and had been hospitalized for a severe lung injury.
Health department spokeswoman Melaney Arnold declined to say the age of the victim, or the time or location of the death, citing patient privacy concerns.
She said a total of 166 Illinois residents have experienced lung injuries from vaping, and that their ages ranged from 13 to 75 years old, with a median age of 22. The health department is currently investigating another possible 42 cases in the state.
Last week, state officials reported that a second state resident had died after being hospitalized for a vaping-related lung injury. The first vaping related death in Illinois was reported in August.
In a statement, health department director Ngozi Ezike urged residents against using vaping or e-cigarette products.
"New cases continue to be reported in Illinois and across the country," Ezike said. "IDPH is urging Illinoisans not to vape or use e-cigarettes products, especially illicit THC based products, while we continue to investigate this outbreak."
The cause of the vaping-related illnesses is still unclear. There have been over a thousand cases reported across the country.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
WLS contributed to this article.
