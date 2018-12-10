HEALTH & FITNESS

4 ways to enhance your health and wellness in Chicago this week

Photo: Unity Church in Chicago/Yelp

By Hoodline
Want to up your game when it comes to health and wellness?

From health tech competition to a mental health symposium, there's plenty of educational events to enrich your week. Read on for a rundown.
Advocate Aurora Health & MATTER: Health Tech Venture Challenge Pitch Day





This Tuesday, come and hear finalists of the 2018 Health Tech Venture Challenge pitch ideas for improving patient care. Stay for happy hour with the MATTER community and find out which team won the $10,000 prize.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 11, 1-3 p.m.
Where: MATTER, 222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza, Suite 1230.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Self-Care During the Holidays: Mindfulness in Your Professional Role




This Wednesday, you can learn five mindfulness techniques to help improve your work with clients and ease worker burnout. Through this program from Elderwerks Educational Services, nurses, counselors, social workers and nursing home administrators can receive up to 1.5 credits toward continuing education.

When: Wednesday, Dec. 12, 5:30-7 p.m.
Where: Covenant Home of Chicago, 2720 W. Foster Ave.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

#Sweatworking for Expecting Moms with Weissbluth Pediatrics





If you're an expectant mom, come this Saturday for day of prenatal fitness and education. Try a prenatal strength class or a yogalates class, get tips on preparing for baby sleep and book a prenatal appointment with a pediatrician.

When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Where: Ascend Chicago, 409 W. Huron St., Floor 3.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

National Mental Health Community Symposium - Illinois





This Saturday, hear from Margie Barilla, founder of California's National Mental Health Alliance. Featured speakers include Criminal Defense Attorney Kyle Shaw who lost his son, Kyle, to an opioid addiction.

The symposium will cover a range of mental health topics, including the current opioid epidemic, depression and mental health and first responders, according to its website.

When: Saturday, Dec. 15, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Unity Chicago, 1925 W. Thome Ave.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
