4 ways to enhance your health and wellness in Chicago this week

Want to up your game when it comes to health and wellness?From health tech competition to a mental health symposium, there's plenty of educational events to enrich your week. Read on for a rundown.---This Tuesday, come and hear finalists of the 2018 Health Tech Venture Challenge pitch ideas for improving patient care. Stay for happy hour with the MATTER community and find out which team won the $10,000 prize.Tuesday, Dec. 11, 1-3 p.m.MATTER, 222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza, Suite 1230.FreeThis Wednesday, you can learn five mindfulness techniques to help improve your work with clients and ease worker burnout. Through this program from Elderwerks Educational Services, nurses, counselors, social workers and nursing home administrators can receive up to 1.5 credits toward continuing education.Wednesday, Dec. 12, 5:30-7 p.m.Covenant Home of Chicago, 2720 W. Foster Ave.FreeIf you're an expectant mom, come this Saturday for day of prenatal fitness and education. Try a prenatal strength class or a yogalates class, get tips on preparing for baby sleep and book a prenatal appointment with a pediatrician.Saturday, Dec. 15, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.Ascend Chicago, 409 W. Huron St., Floor 3.FreeThis Saturday, hear from Margie Barilla, founder of California's National Mental Health Alliance. Featured speakers include Criminal Defense Attorney Kyle Shaw who lost his son, Kyle, to an opioid addiction.The symposium will cover a range of mental health topics, including the current opioid epidemic, depression and mental health and first responders, according to its website Saturday, Dec. 15, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.Unity Chicago, 1925 W. Thome Ave.Free