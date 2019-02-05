HEALTH & FITNESS

'I feel like I failed' Texas father shares tearful story after 4-year-old daughter dies from flu and pneumonia

EMBED </>More Videos

Dallas County officials reported the first pediatric flu-related death of the 2018-2019 flu season.

GARLAND, Texas --
A family is mourning the loss of their 4-year-old daughter who died from the flu and pneumonia in Garland, Texas.

Ashtani Grinage is the first child flu-related death of the season in Dallas County. She showed symptoms last Tuesday, went to the ER and started taking medicine.

On Thursday, she died.

By the time her father, Martel Grinage, arrived at the hospital, doctors were trying to bring her back to life.

"I said, 'Maybe if she hears my voice...' I know she's getting up. I'm praying, I'm praying, because I believe in God. So I'm just waiting for her to wake up," Grinage said.

Pneumonia was blamed for her death. The infection sometimes develops during or after the flu.

Grinage says doctors didn't check Ashanti for the infection the first time they went to the ER.

He says that in hindsight, he wished he would have asked.

"I'm mad at myself. I'm mad at everyone. I'm mad at the hospital. I'm mad at God. I can't lie to you," Grinage said.

Grinage says he's sharing his daughter's story in hopes that he can help another family.

"See, I feel like I failed because I'm not even 30 yet, and I'm about to bury my little girl," Grinage said. "That was my best friend. She was only four, but that was my best friend."

SEE ALSO: Flu facts: What you should know about the flu
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthtexas newsfluflu deathchild deathu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Look great post-workout with these gym bag beauty essentials
Consumer Reports: Is it a cold or the flu
Chicago transplant surgeon aims to increase options for African American patients
Flooding at Ronald McDonald House in Chicago closes facility, forces families into hotel
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
LIVE TRACKER: Ice Storm Warning issued for Chicago area Tuesday evening
Postal worker fatally shot on I-57 near Oak Forest ID'd
Chicago AccuWeather: Freezing rain Tuesday evening
The cost of Valentine's Day
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Police search for hit-and-run driver in Naperville near I-88 and Route 59
Customers claim 'Tommy Tickets' promised seats and took money, but never delivered tickets
DNA helps authorities identify boy found dead 20 years ago
Shredded Banksy million dollar painting goes on display in Germany
Show More
Man sentenced after impregnating 11-year-old girl
Andy Cohen welcomes baby boy via surrogate
Woman dead, husband jumps from bridge in NJ murder-suicide
More News