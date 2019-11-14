4th Illinois resident dies of vaping-related lung injury, health officials say

A fourth Illinois resident has died from vaping-related lung damage amid a surge in e-cigarette smoking illnesses.The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed the death on Thursday, but declined to give details, citing patient privacy.The fatality comes less than three months since Illinois logged the first vaping death in the country on Aug. 23.So far, 179 people in Illinois have been hospitalized with a lung injury tied to the use of e-cigarette or vaping products, the health department said. IDPH is investigating another 41 possible cases in the state.The Centers for Disease Control published a study on Nov. 8 that suggests the vaping additive vitamin E acetate may be behind the lung infections.But the CDC said it can't yet rule out other chemicals as culprit.More than 80% of the people sickened by vaping in Illinois reported recent use of vaping with THC, the health department said.Across the U.S., there have been 42 deaths from vaping as of Nov. 13, according to the CDC. There have also been 2,172 confirmed and probable lung injuries due to vaping.