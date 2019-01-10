HEALTH & FITNESS

5 common workout mistakes and how to fix them

One of the most common New Year's resolutions is to lose weight. But how do you prevent burnout and keep your exercise routine going without getting hurt?

CHICAGO --
Fitness expert Stephanie Mansour joined ABC7 News at 11 with five common workout mistakes and things to change to prevent injury.

-Too much too soon
-No rest days
-Inflexibility - in your body

-Inflexibility - in your schedule
-Thinking that just because it "works" for other people means it'll "work" for you

For more fitness tips, or to see these workout solutions again, check out stepitupwithsteph.com.
