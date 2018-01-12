5 new Chicago fitness spots that will rock your world

Orangetheory Fitness Chicago - Hyde Park
5109 S Harper Ave. (between Hyde Park Blvd & 52nd St.), Hyde Park
Photo: orangetheory/Yelp
Orangetheory Fitness Chicago - Hyde Park is a boot camp, gym and personal training spot which offers "heart-rate based interval training in a fun and energizing group environment."
With locations across the country, Orangetheory offers "one-of-a-kind workout broken into intervals of cardiovascular and strength training, using a variety of equipment including treadmills, rowing, TRX straps, and free weights to tone your body and gain energy throughout the day."
Yelper SARAH J., who was the first users to visit Orangetheory Fitness Chicago - Hyde Park on January 6th, wrote: "What a perfect addition to Hyde Park! I was so excited to hear that they were opening a new Orangetheory in my area. What can I say, I'm impressed with everything about this place."
SALT Fitness Chicago
1714 N Damen Ave. (between Wabansia Ave & St Paul Ave.), Wicker Park
Photo: salt Fitness/Yelp
SALT Fitness Chicago offers barre, cycle and FIT classes "with essential elements to build a stronger, healthier, happier you" with a combination of strength, cardio, flexibility and core workouts.
Yelper Lisa P., who was the first user to review SALT Fitness Chicago on January 8th, wrote: "If you want to get in shape, stay in shape or get stronger come to SALT. They offer a variety of barre, cycle and interval classes. The instructors are very friendly but extremely challenging.
SALT Fitness Chicago is open weekdays from 5:30am-8pm, and weekends from 6:30am-6pm.
Title Boxing Club - Wicker Park
1355 N Milwaukee Ave. (between Wabansia Ave & St Paul Ave.), Wicker Park
Boxing Ring | Photo: TITLE BOXING CLUB/Yelp
Title Boxing Club - Wicker Park is a boxing spot offering "the best and only authentic full-body boxing workout that changes your body, clears your mind and completely engages your spirit." According to the business, its signature Power Hour "utilizes the fundamentals of a true boxer's workout to strengthen and tone your arms, legs, back, core and your confidence."
Title Boxing Club - Wicker Park currently holds five stars out of two reviews on Yelp. Yelper Natalie J., who was one of the first users to visit Title Boxing Club - Wicker Park on January 8th, wrote: "Boxing is such a great way to work up a sweat, keep your heart rate up and great form of stress relief. I was super happy they opened up a boxing gym in Wicker!"
Adam S. noted: "This place ROCKS!! Julia, Jude, Nick, and especially my Trainer, Veronika, are simply PHENOMENAL. Today was my first class...butt kicked,, sweat induced...I feel GREAT!"
Title Boxing Club - Wicker Park is open Monday-Saturday from 8am-8pm, and Sunday from 8am-6pm.
Coconut Yoga
4330 N Lincoln Ave. (between Cullom Ave & Pensacola Ave.), North Center
Multi-level class | Photo: KATIE G./Yelp
Coconut Yoga is a yoga spot which aims to create "a fun, friendly and approachable space for you to learn yoga" and to make practitioners feel welcome, regardless of experience level. "It is our hope as teachers at Coconut that we will help you experience first hand the physical and mental benefits a regular yoga practice brings."
Coconut Yoga currently holds five stars out of four reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Patrick S., who reviewed Coconut Yoga on October 25th, wrote: "What keeps me coming back is the top notch instructors who are knowledgeable, creative, and just genuinely the nicest people."
Benjamin N. noted: "Went to take a class with a friend because they had an opening at the time we wanted. Kate absolutely won both of us over with her smile, dedication, and amazing class." And Yelper Ivana S. wrote: "I finally sucked it up and decided to find myself a yoga studio near my new apartment. Just walking in, the frosted glass windows let the most beautiful, subtle light in!"
Coconut Yoga is open Monday-Thursday from 6am-9pm, Friday from 6am-noon, Saturday from 8am-3pm, and Sunday from 9am-8pm.
iLoveKickboxing.com
4733 N Western Ave.. (between Leland Ave & Lawrence Ave.), Lincoln Square
Photo: ilovekickboxing.com/Yelp
iLoveKickboxing.com is a gym and kickboxing spot with 300 franchise locations open or opening across the country. At the Lincoln Square spot, "you'll strap on real kickboxing gloves and do amazing conditioning that will help you flatten your stomach, tone your arms and legs, shrink your hips, and have the time of your life," according to the business. "Plus, nothing relieves stress more than hitting a heavy bag."
iLoveKickboxing.com currently holds 4.5 stars out of nine reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Stephanie K., who was one of the first users to visit iLoveKickboxing.com on November 9th, wrote: "This place was great!" And Yelper Jennifer B. wrote: "This is one of those workouts that leave you feeling strong, confident and challenged. The perfect addition to any work out routine."
iLoveKickboxing.com is open Monday and Wednesday from 1:30pm-9:30pm, Tuesday and Thursday from 5:30am-9:30pm, Friday from 2:30pm-8pm, and Saturday from 8am-2pm. (It's closed on Sunday.)