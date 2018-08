Health and wellness expert Stephanie Mansour stopped by ABC7 to talk about preparing for spring running races and events.Here are some of her 5 tips:1. Pick Your Race2. Map Out Your Prep3. Get the Gear4. Pick Your Running Buddies5. Use Proper Form During Runs & TrainingFor more information about Stephanie Mansour's "Step it up with Steph," visit: http://www.StepItUpwithSteph.com