MIS-C: 5-year-old Indiana girl nearly dies from COVID-related illness

OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- An inflammatory syndrome related to COVID-19 is a mystery to most doctors and nearly claimed a life of a young girl from northwest Indiana.Janiya Johnson, 5, of Portage, Indiana was diagnosed a couple of months ago with multi-inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C.She is now making a full recovery, but her parents say she was lucky that she was diagnosed when she was. They shared their story because they want other parents to be aware of the rare, but potentially life-threatening, condition.MIS-C is a severe inflammatory response that typically occurs four to six weeks after a child is exposed to COVID-19.Janiya's family never even knew she had COVID. She later tested positive for antibodies. Her symptoms included vomiting, fever, stomach and neck pain, and her kidneys and liver began failing.Eventually she was diagnosed at Advocate Children's Hospital in Oak Lawn, where she ended up in intensive care."The doctor told us maybe if we had waited one more day, she possibly, they possibly couldn't have done anything for her. So that's a scary moment," said Oshunda Johnson, her mother."Many of these kids require intensive care management in one of our pediatric ICUs," said Dr. Frank Belmonte, chief medical officer at Advocate Children's Hospital. "They need IV fluids. Many of them will require steroids or other anti-inflammatories to bring down the inflammation."Janiya began feeling better after a few days in ICU and she's back to her vibrant self.