5-year-old Portage Park leukemia survivor gets heart transplant at Lurie Children's Hospital

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 5-year-old leukemia survivor received a new heart on Sunday.

Lukas Settecase, of Portage Park, had a successful surgery, according to his family.

His heart was compromised from cancer treatment he has received since being diagnosed with leukemia at just 10 months old.

Not only is Settecase a leukemia survivor, but he also loves the Cubs, Spiderman and is optimistic about getting his new heart.

He underwent surgery at Lurie Children's Hospital.

ABC7 Chicago first shared his story with you last spring.

Settecase said he just wants to play his siblings Jakob, Anna Sophia and Josephine.
