Coronavirus update: CDC, Illinois officials meet with Sen. Durbin on COVID-19 response as 5th Illinois patient sent home from RUSH

On Thursday, Illinois health officials announced a man in his 20s from Cook County had tested positive for COVID-19. Health officials said he had recently traveled to Italy, where he acquired the virus.
The man was treated at RUSH University Medical Center. He was released to home quarantine Friday, after doctors determined he would be able to recover at home, hospital officials said.
RUSH officials said while the patient is still showing symptoms, he "no longer requires hospitalization."
Earlier, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin joined local health officials as well as CDC Deputy Director for Infectious Diseases Dr. Jay C. Butler to discuss how the federal and local governments are working together to respond to the novel coronavirus.
"Don't panic, don't be pessimistic, but be realistic and take it seriously," Durbin advised. "We want ot make sure there is no spread of this coronavirus."
Earlier Friday, President Donald Trump signed an $8.3 billion bill to fight COVID-19 in the U.S.
"At this point we're still in a containment strategy," said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Health. "Any case that is identified, we are full court press at all levels of government."
"The question is now what do we do next? I think that we have to be prepared that this is the first of many appropriations. I think there will be others to follow," Durbin said.
Health officials warned the population most vulnerable to the virus is the elderly.
"The population most heavily impacted by COVID-19 are the elderly, particularly people over 80," said Dr. Jay Butler, deputy director of infectious diseases for the CDC.
The Illinois Department of Public Health is slated to receive $14.7 million of that which can be used to pay for test kits, protective equipment, lab testing and vaccine research. The Chicago Department of Public Health is set to receive an additional $8.7 million.
Durbin and the CDC are advising people to take precautions, but not panic.
"Be prepared, don't be scared," Butler said. "Here in Chicago I know sometimes you get tornadoes, blizzards; think through how you prepare for those type of things, and these are frightening events. They are events that sometimes result in injuries and mortality, but panicking in the middle of the tornado is not the way to survive."
Durbin also gave an update on the possibility of a vaccine. He said health officials are saying that could take a year or two.
The third COVID-19 patient in Illinois, a man whose wife was also infected, is in isolation at home and doing well. The state's first two COVID-19 patients have both made a full recovery.
The death toll in the United States has risen to 15 as of Friday afternoon. Fourteen of those deaths have been in Washington state, with an additional death in California.
Concerns about the virus have led to other cancellations in the Chicago area.
Ace Hardware has canceled its spring convention, which was planned for next week here in Chicago.
"The health and safety of our Ace employees, retailers and vendors is and has always been our top priority. Due to growing concerns around the Coronavirus (COVID-19), we have made the difficult decision to cancel the Ace Spring Convention next week in Chicago," company officials said.
Cardinal Blase Cupich, archbishop of Chicago, with a delegation of Jewish and Catholic leaders from Chicago, will reschedule their planned trip to Jerusalem, where the cardinal was scheduled to deliver the 25th annual Joseph Cardinal Bernardin Jerusalem Lecture at Hebrew University on March 16.
"In light of developing concern over the spread of the coronavirus, the State of Israel imposed travel restrictions on persons entering the country from certain countries," a spokesman for the Chicago archdiocese said Friday. "These restrictions affect some members of the delegation, making it impossible for all members to make the trip as planned."
A Chicago gathering for the lecture is being planned.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.
