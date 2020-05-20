Coronavirus Chicago: Bus driver becomes 5th CTA employee to die from COVID-19

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A bus operator is the fifth CTA employee to die of COVID-19, CTA officials announced Tuesday.The employee was a bus operator who joined the CTA in 2012, CTA said. The agency did not release the employee's name."The entire CTA family extends its heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends, loved ones and colleagues of this dedicated bus operator," said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. "We will collectively remember and honor this employee's service and commitment to Chicagoans and our city."Illinois health officials announced 146 new deaths and 1,545 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Bringing the statewide total to 98,030, including 4,379 deaths.Governor JB Pritzker said Tuesday he's "optimistic that we're falling from a peak" as Illinois leads the country's most populous states in coronavirus testing per capita over the last seven days.