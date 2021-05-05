coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID-19 Update: 60% of IL adults receive vaccine dose as state reports 2,410 new coronavirus cases, 30 deaths

80% of seniors have received at least 1 vaccine dose
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 2,410 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 30 related deaths Wednesday.

There have been 1,346,398 total COVID cases, including 22,096 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.


Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 77,670 specimens for a total of 23,007,188 since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 28-May 4, is 3.9%.

As of Tuesday night, 2,060 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 496 patients were in the ICU and 249 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 9,546,833 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 71,219 doses. There were 96,415 doses reported administered in Illinois Tuesday, including 40,000 from pharmacies that were not reported over the weekend.

Health officials said 60% of all adults and 80% of seniors have gotten at least one vaccine dose and

The deaths reported Wednesday include:

-Adams County: 1 male 70s
-Cook County: 3 females 50s, 3 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s
-DuPage County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
-Iroquois County: 1 male 60s
-Jackson County: 1 male 60s
-Lake County: 1 female 40s
-Mason County: 1 female 70s
-McDonough County: 1 female 60s

-McHenry County: 1 female 80s
-Monroe County: 1 male 80s
-Ogle County: 1 female 70s
-Peoria County: 1 male 50s
-Whiteside County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
-Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s
-Woodford County: 1 female 60s
