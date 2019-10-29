Health & Fitness

67-year-old woman gives birth after getting pregnant 'naturally,' Chinese media reports

BEIJING -- A 67-year-old retired doctor has given birth in China, according to the country's state-run media.

China Central Television said the mother might be the country's oldest woman to give birth.

The woman, surnamed Tian, gave birth to a girl on Friday at Zaozhuang Maternity and Child Health Hospital.

A hospital spokeswoman said that Tian got pregnant naturally after using traditional Chinese fertility treatments. Specifics about those treatments were not released.

The baby was delivered via a cesarean section and reportedly weighed 5.6 pounds at birth.

"We were quite lucky, given that the mother was at an advanced maternal age and had a variety of complications," Liu Wencheng, the physician in charge of the delivery, said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessbirthbabypregnancyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPS, CTU meet for 16 hours overnight; negotiations continue for 13th day
Obama Foundation Summit: Barack, Michelle to reveal plans for Presidential Center
Trump criticizes Johnson, Chicago in speech; Lightfoot, Johnson hit back
Boy, 15, shot on CTA bus after argument in South Chicago
Grandfather charged in death of Ind. toddler killed in cruise ship fall
Chicago AccuWeather: Chilly, mostly cloudy Tuesday
Toddler struck, killed in Lisle driveway
Show More
Boeing CEO faces Congress; Anniversary of Lion Air Flight 610 crash
Northwestern seeks to hold non-athletic events at Welsh-Ryan Arena
Joliet man sentenced to 118 years for 2015 sexual assault
Hip-Hop pioneer Doctor Dre loses his vision in fight with diabetes
President Trump makes first official visit to Chicago, thousands protest
More TOP STORIES News