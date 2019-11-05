feel good

7-year-old honorary Texas officer passes away after cancer battle

FREEPORT, Texas -- The Freeport Police Department has confirmed the passing of their honorary officer, 7-year-old Abigail Arias.

Little Abigail, also known as Officer Arias 758, captured the hearts of many people during her fight against an incurable form of cancer.

Abigail was first diagnosed with stage 4 Wilms' tumor in February 2017. She began treatment at Texas Children's Hospital, where she went through 90 rounds of chemotherapy, in addition to eight consecutive days of radiation and surgery to remove the tumor.

But the cancer returned in April 2018.

The rare kidney cancer in children was back and this time doctors told the family there was no cure.

In December 2018, the Arias family met Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey and they bonded. Abigail told him that when she grows up, she wants to be a police officer.

"They are a lot stronger than I am," the chief said, in tears.

Wanting to fulfill her wish, he reached out to an organization in Pearland called Cop Stop and asked for a custom Freeport police uniform made especially for Abigail.

RELATEED: Young cancer fighter meets Jose Altuve before World Series game
EMBED More News Videos

Before Game 1, Officer Abigail Arias got her wish: to meet Astros star Jose Altuve.



Abigail was sworn in on Feb. 7, surrounded by loved ones and officers from several different agencies around Texas.

The honorary officer put up a fight and lived her life to the fullest during her battle, but tragedy struck on October 2019, when the family began asking for prayers as doctors recommended hospice care.

SEE MORE: Officer Abigail: 6-year-old becomes honorary police officer
EMBED More News Videos

6-year-old girl with cancer sworn in as honorary police officer in Freeport.



"Her love, compassion, and most importantly, her magnanimous spirit, will live on for generations to come," Freeport police wrote on their Facebook.

RELATED: Officer Abigail's family starts non-profit to help children with cancer
EMBED More News Videos






The video above is from a previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstexaschildren's healthchildrenu.s. & worldlung cancersurprisepolicecancerfeel good
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
11-year-old NC boy who died will save lives by donating organs
This single mother of four churned her past into a sweet success!
Seniors overwhelmed by young visitors on Halloween
Senior home has pile of candy for trick-or-treaters
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Victims of alleged racist incident at Naperville Buffalo Wild Wings speak out
Woman, 26, fatally shot inside parked car on SW Side
9 members of American family, including babies, killed in Mexico
IHSA files appeal of temporary restraining order for CPS cross country sectional participants
Portillo's opens pop-up shop at Woodfield Mall
Indiana elections: Voters to decide mayoral races
Person of interest seen driving murdered couple's stolen RV into Mexico
Show More
Parents trick kids in Jimmy Kimmel's Halloween candy prank
11-year-old NC boy who died will save lives by donating organs
Government shutdown looming ahead of Thanksgiving
'His skin was hanging off of his body': 12-year-old boy severely burned during alleged prank by friend
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, chilly, breezy Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News