Arlington Heights coronavirus survivors say there is a '90% chance of hope'

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- The coronavirus pandemic has brought life as we know it to a halt, overrun hospitals with patients, and paralyzed many Americans with fear. But two survivors, who have completely recovered from COVID-19, said we shouldn't lose hope."There is a 90% chance of hope. Really," Bob Dix said.Bob and Regina Dix were among the first Americans known to contract COVID-19."It's not a death sentence. Again, remember, we had a couple in their 70s that contracted the virus, they were our third and fourth case, we talked extensively about them," said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Health, at the state's Thursday update press conference.The Arlington Heights couple was on vacation in Palm Spring and a few days after flying home, Bob Dix said he started feeling sick. He was hospitalized with COVID-19. His wife was positive as well."I really didn't know it was so bad," he said. "I thought it was the regular flu and I would be out soon."Bob Dix is no longer one of the thousands of people in Illinois struggling with coronavirus; he has completely recovered. And while his wife had it too, she said she never felt a thing."Right, we survived it. I feel like I was free," Regina said with a laugh.So for the sick, the scared, and the frustrated looking for hope through this pandemic: Bob and Regina Dix are it.