92-year-old gets sweet birthday surprise while social distancing amid COVID-19 outbreak

FRESNO, Calif. -- Social distancing isn't keeping one family from celebrating a birthday.

Fresno resident Beverley Klatt turned 92 on Sunday. Normally, her family would get together for such an occasion, but they are all trying to keep their distance due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

RELATED: Bride forced to postpone wedding due to COVID-19 gives flowers away to random strangers

So Beverley's family surprised her by making signs and driving to her home.

They wished her a happy birthday, all from their own cars.

They knew they wouldn't really be able to talk from that distance, so they were able to set up a Zoom family meeting to send Beverly some more birthday love.

"We all video chatted for about an hour and my Mom, who is in great shape for 92, had a great time using technology to be able to see and talk to her family," said her son, Rick.

