coronavirus testing

Coronavirus testing: Walgreens to expand drive-thru testing sites in 7 states with Abbott rapid results COVID-19 test

Walgreens is expanding drive-thru coronavirus testing at 15 new locations in seven states, including Illinois, the company announced Tuesday.

Walgreens will be utilizing the new Abbott ID NOW COVID-19 test to provide patients with rapid results at their select sites. Abbott tests are said to deliver positive results in as little as five minutes and negative results within 13 minutes.

Other states that Walgreens will be expanding testing sites to also include Arizona, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Tennessee and Texas.

The 15 locations are being finalized in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and are planned for select hot spot markets with escalating rates of COVID-19 cases. Walgreens plans to be able to test up to 3,000 people per day across these additional sites, which are expected to be activated beginning later this week.

The expansion is a next step building on Walgreens' collaboration with the Administration, federal health agencies, and state and local authorities, according to a company press release.

The company said they be dedicating temporary space at the select locations, outside of the stores, where Walgreens pharmacists will oversee the self-administration of the COVID-19 test.

Patients will be directed to testing locations via an online assessment tool that will be available on Walgreens.com and Walgreens mobile app.

Walgreens said the testing will be available at no cost to eligible individuals who meet criteria established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Patients will need to pre-register in advance in order to schedule an appointment for testing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillinoisfloridatexastennesseearizonakentuckylouisianacoronavirus testingcoronaviruswalgreenscoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus texasu.s. & worldcoronavirus test
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TESTING
Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
Fake COVID-19 testing sites offering quick results for cash
Illinois falls further behind in COVID-19 testing, governor blasts feds...again
Roseland Community Hospital offers drive-thru COVID-19 testing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
With warm weather Tuesday, city officials remind residents to stay home
Dolton mom-to-be struggles to get refund from baby shower venue
More than half of Chicago coronavirus cases are African Americans: health officials
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Illinois' COVID-19 death toll surpasses 300
What to know about Illinois' 12,262 COVID-19 cases
3 masked robbers break into Norwood Park home: CPD
Show More
Family forced to cancel vacation due to COVID-19 says they can't get full rental refund
Cook County Jail reports 1st apparent coronavirus death
Lightfoot to sign order ensuring immigrants can get COVID-19 benefits
Chicago AccuWeather: Very warm, sunny Tuesday with evening storms
Where to find coronavirus testing in Chicago area
More TOP STORIES News