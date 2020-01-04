Health & Fitness

6th annual ABC7 Great Chicago Blood Drive will be Jan. 15

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Chicago has partnered with the American Red Cross for the sixth annual ABC7 Great Chicago Blood Drive on Jan. 15.

New this year, the blood drive will take place at four locations: the seventh floor of the Merchandise Mart, 222 West Merchandise Mart Plaza, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; the Drake Oak Brook Hotel, 2301 York Road, Oak Brook, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; the Sullivan Community Center in the Vernon Hills Park District, 635 Aspen Dr., from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Vernon Hills and our new location across state lines at the Performing Arts Center, 1040 Ridge Road in Munster, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

ABC7 Eyewitness News Meteorologist Cheryl Scott and Hosea Sanders will lead ABC7's coverage of blood drive events, underscoring the critical need for blood and encouraging viewers to donate.

Joy Squier from the American Red Cross of Chicago and Northern Illinois stopped by ABC7 to talk about the importance of donating blood.
