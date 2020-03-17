Coronavirus

Dental association encourages dentists to postpone non-emergency appointments during coronavirus pandemic

CHICAGO, Ill. -- Dentists should consider delaying teeth cleanings and other non-essential procedures for a little while during the novel coronavirus pandemic, the American Dental Association said.

In a statement Monday, the ADA recommended dentists postpone elective appointments for three weeks so they can focus on patients who need emergency care.
"As health care professionals, it is up to dentists to make well-informed decisions about their patients and practices," the association said in the written statement.

Currently, there are at least 4,661 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the United States, accoridng to ABC News. At least 92 people have died from the virus in the country.
