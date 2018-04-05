ORGAN DONATIONS

Advocate Christ commemorates National Donate Life Month

EMBED </>More Videos

A sea of pinwheels covers Advocate Christ Medical Center?s front lawn commemorating National Donate Life Month. (WLS)

Jesse Kirsch
OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) --
A sea of pinwheels covers Advocate Christ Medical Center's front lawn commemorating National Donate Life Month. Each whirling pinwheel tells a bittersweet story thanks to organ, tissue and eye donations.
Robert Reyes lives one of those stories, having received a new heart on April 11, 2017. He's had more time with his wife and daughters. But with Reyes' second chance at life, another family lost a son.

"I would like for them to get to know me and get to know their son. There's two of us now," said an emotional Reyes, touching his chest.
Dr. Ambar Andrade, a transplant cardiologist at Advocate Christ, says each year some people waiting for a heart transplant won't receive one because in times of loss, families may not be prepared to consider donating a love one's organs-even though they could save up to eight lives.
"Families don't have those conversations with their children when they're in the prime of their life," explained Andrade.
Then there are children like Jonathan Cook, who was born with a rare genetic disorder. His mom, Cindy Cook, assumed he wouldn't be able to donate anything even though she didn't expect him to live long. But when Jonathan died at the age of 10, she learned otherwise.

"Everybody could potentially donate something," she said the medical team told her.
Jonathan did just that; his heart valves saved a young girl's life.
"This child who we were told was incompatible with life... he gave life," said Cook.
In total there are 1,330 pinwheels in the makeshift garden, each thanking an Advocate Christ donor or recipient for turning tragedy into hope.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthorgan donationsheart transplantOak Lawn
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ORGAN DONATIONS
Stranger donates kidney to fellow veteran
A Mother's Gift: Mom donates part of her liver to daughter
Teen dead 15 minutes comes back to life
Man dragged to death by girlfriend donates kidney to best friend
More organ donations
HEALTH & FITNESS
Consumer Reports: Are bananas healthy?
32 infant, child medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
'Pure poison:' Harvard professor issues warning about coconut oil
Calumet City junior high closes for 2nd day due to mold
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
More News