health insurance

Aetna drops Walgreens from its Illinois Medicaid plan

CHICAGO -- A December decision by insurer Aetna to drop Walgreens from its Illinois Medicaid plan is making it harder for thousands of low-income Chicago residents to get their prescriptions filled.

The Chicago Tribune reports Aetna's decision to exclude the Walgreens chain from its Aetna Better Health of Illinois pharmacy network affects about 400,000 state residents. Many of them are poor and critics say they are already disproportionately those suffering from COVID-19 and unemployment.

In a written statement, Aetna, which owns Walgreens' rival CVS, responded it has nearly 2,000 in-network pharmacies statewide for Medicaid members, including independent pharmacies and those in national and regional chains such as Walmart and Jewel-Osco.

However, Dr. Thomas Huggett, who practices medicine on Chicago's West Side, said he has patients who have to travel about three miles to a CVS to get a prescription filled.

Aetna has 271 in-network pharmacies for Medicaid patients in Chicago alone, according to the insurance company. Many of them are small, independent pharmacies that don't offer the hours, conveniences and large stock of readily available medications.

"The problem is many small, independent pharmacies are just that: They're small," Huggett said.

The lack of pharmacy access is a growing concern in Chicago, with some public health experts saying more than a dozen low-income neighborhoods, mostly on the South and West sides are becoming pharmacy deserts."

"Even if medications are affordable, if the pharmacy isn't accessible, they're not accessible," Dima Qato, an assistant professor in the department of pharmacy systems, outcomes and policy at the University of Illinois at Chicago told the Tribune.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoloopinsurancemedicalwalgreenspharmaceuticalspharmacisthealth insurancemedicaid
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
HEALTH INSURANCE
New laws 2021: Illinois legislation that takes effect Jan. 1
Consumer Reports: Find affordable medication, avoid coverage issues
Airline furlough worries Chicago flight attendant with COVID-19, heart condition
Sen. Durbin highlights IL family during confirmation hearing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Logistics failure': Health officials left waiting as COVID-19 vaccine shipments fall short
Pilsen residents protest gentrification ahead of new bar development
17 shot, 6 killed in Chicago over holiday weekend
Bears to face off against Packers
Sunday expected to be busiest day all year for online dating
Man shot by off-duty CPD officer charged with attempted murder
Vigil held for victims of Don Carter shooting at Rockford bowling alley
Show More
IL reports 4,762 COVID-19 cases, 29 coronavirus deaths
Woman charged for child endangerment deserves help, rabbi says
Small plane crashes into Michigan home, killing 3
2020 was hottest Chicago summer on record since 1871
Chicago Weather: Morning snow, mostly cloudy Sunday
More TOP STORIES News