Alert issued for possible measles exposure in Cook County

A Cook County resident who is confirmed to have measles visited a Chicago restaurant and Mt. Prospect grocery store during their infectious period.

Health officials issued an alert on Monday warning that others may have been exposed.

Between 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. July 13, the person visited the Panera Bread, 400 W. Division St., in Chicago. A day later, between noon and 4 p.m., the person visited Jewel-Osco, 333 E. Euclid Ave., in Mount Prospect. Those places are no longer contagious, according to the Cook County Department of Public Health.

Anyone who visited those locations and are experiencing symptoms of measles should contact a health care provider for an evaluation. It is recommended that individuals call before going into a facility so special arrangements can be made to protect other patients and medical staff from infection.

Symptoms of measles include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes.

The infected person had recently visited another country with an ongoing measles transmission and had no prior immunity to measles.

Those with measles symptoms should also contact their local health department. Cook County residents, contact CCDPH at 708-836-8699. Lake County residents, contact Lake County Department of Public Health at 847-377-8130. Chicago residents, contact Chicago Department of Public Health at 312-746-5380 and select option 1.
