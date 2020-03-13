Health & Fitness

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones accused of selling phony coronavirus cures

NEW YORK -- New York's attorney general is demanding that conspiracy monger Alex Jones stop hawking phony coronavirus treatments.

Attorney General Letita James' office sent a cease-and-desist letter Thursday saying it's "extremely concerned" by Jones' claims that toothpaste, dietary supplements, creams, and other products sold on his website can prevent and cure the disease, known as COVID-19.

Jones, known for pushing conspiracy theories about school shootings and the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, touted the products on his radio show last week, according to the letter.

No treatments or vaccines have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and the National Institutes of Health says there is no scientific evidence to suggest alternative remedies can prevent or cure the illness.

"As the coronavirus continues to pose serious risks to public health, Alex Jones has spewed outright lies and has profited off of New Yorkers' anxieties," said James, a Democrat.

An email seeking comment was sent to a media mailbox on Jones' website, InfoWars.com. The 46-year-old was arrested on Tuesday on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

The cease-and-desist letter to Jones was the fourth that James' office has issued this week regarding fake coronavirus products. One ordered televangelist Jim Bakker to stop selling a purported coronavirus cure. The state of Missouri sued Bakker this week over the sales.

