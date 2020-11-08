Health & Fitness

'Chance the Snapper' trapper 'Alligator Robb' in need of mitral valve heart surgery

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The man who helped catch "Chance the Snapper" in Chicago's Humboldt Park Lagoon now needs help of his own.

Frank Robb, also known as "Alligator Robb," needs heart surgery and a friend is raising money through GoFundMe to help pay for it.

Robb said he has an issue with his mitral valve and needs surgery right away.

Robb made headlines around the world when he caught the infamous Chicago alligator in July 2019 after many others tried and failed.

The alligator, endearingly named Chance the Snapper, was relocated to a farm in Florida.

