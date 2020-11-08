'Chance the Snapper' trapper 'Alligator Robb' in need of mitral valve heart surgery

Frank Robb, also known as "Alligator Robb," needs heart surgery and a friend is raising money through GoFundMe to help pay for it.
Robb said he has an issue with his mitral valve and needs surgery right away.
Robb made headlines around the world when he caught the infamous Chicago alligator in July 2019 after many others tried and failed.
RELATED: 'Chance the Snapper' reunites with trapper Frank 'Alligator' Robb 1 year after historic capture
The alligator, endearingly named Chance the Snapper, was relocated to a farm in Florida.
RELATED ARTICLES:
City celebrates Humboldt Park alligator 'Chance the Snapper' trapper Frank Robb
Alligator Robb releases interactive storybook about catching Humboldt Park gator 'Chance the Snapper'
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home during COVID-19
Gator Robb: New girlfriend 'the total package'
Humboldt Park alligator caught after a week, trapper throws out first pitch at Cubs game