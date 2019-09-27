Windy City LIVE

Always aims to end period poverty, raise girls' confidence through education

This segment produced with and sponsored by Always.

For 35 years, Always has been championing girls' confidence. Always' Puberty & Confidence education programs reach more than 17 million girls annually and their product access programs have provided more than 100 million pads to girls in need around the world in the past 10 years alone.

The Always #LikeAGirl movement has been driving societal change to help girls everywhere keep their confidence at puberty and beyond.

Always' new effort to help #EndPeriodPoverty is the brand's next evolution in its commitment to make puberty a moment that propels girls forward into a confident womanhood. The most recent Always Confidence & Puberty Survey reveals that nearly one in five American girls have either left school early or missed school entirely because they did not have access to period products. Missed school equals missed opportunities and a drop in confidence. That's why each purchase of Always or Tampax helps to end period poverty and keep girls in school, available at your local Walgreens and Walgreens.com

For more information, visit Walgreens' website.
