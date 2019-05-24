Seventy-one influential business and community leaders across Illinois are raising awareness and funds for women-led cancer research as part of the new American Cancer Society (ACS) ResearcHERS: Women Fighting Cancer movement.
The initiative supports women-led cancer research across all cancer types and aims to inspire the next generation of girls to pursue their dreams of careers in science/STEM.
Co-chairs of the inaugural ResearcHERS of Illinois campaign are: Michelle Le Beau, PhD, an accomplished researcher and 1 of only 8 female National Institutes of Health-Cancer Center Directors in the U.S.; Connie Lindsey, Executive Vice President of Northern Trust, who credits cancer research among the reasons her husband is alive today; and Cheryle Jackson, Senior Vice President of AAR, a breast cancer survivor.
"We've been given the gift of time. We've been given the gift of these amazing researchers, who every single day get up believing that there is something more to be learned, to be discovered, to be shared," Lindsey said. "What can we do? We can invest in them. Not just with our accolades and our thanks but we can invest in them with our dollars. And it is that which will help us to find the cures and the treatments."
A recent study published in JAMA found that first-time principal female researchers received $41,000 less in federal grant funding than first-time male awardees. Disparities persist throughout the careers of women in STEM, including: women remaining in their professions and reaching the highest levels. A lack of adequate support, advancement opportunities, and pay and workload equity are contributing factors.
ACS is the nation's largest, non-governmental provider of cancer research funding, with more than $4.8 billion invested since 1946.
To see the full list of Illinois ResearcHERS ambassadors, donate or learn more, visit http://acsresearchers.org/illinois.
American Cancer Society ResearcHERS: Women Fighting Cancer
Women raise awareness, funds for women-led cancer research and the next generation of scientists
