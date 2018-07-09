HEALTH & FITNESS

American Red Cross calls for blood donations amid critical shortage

The American Red Cross is facing an emergency blood shortage. (WLS)

The American Red Cross is asking for help as it faces an emergency blood shortage.

Because of the Fourth of July holiday last week, there were fewer blood drives and that resulted in a drop in donations.

Right now, blood is being distributed to hospitals faster than donations are coming in.

All blood types are needed, especially type O donors. Type O negative is the universal blood type and what emergency room personnel reach for when there is no time to determine the blood type of patients in the most serious situations. Type O positive is the most common blood type and can be transfused to Rh-positive patients of any blood type.

"Each and every day, individuals across the country depend on blood and platelet donations for lifesaving treatments and emergency care, so it's critical that people donate now to meet these needs," said Laura McGuire, external communications, Red Cross Blood Services. "Whether you've never donated or give a couple of times a year, you're needed to give as soon as possible to help save patient lives. Yours may be the donation a patient is counting on."

If you are able to donate, the Red Cross is asking for your help. To schedule an appointment to donate, use the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
